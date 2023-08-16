E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for ETWO is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for ETWO is $6.21, which is $1.31 above the current market price. The public float for ETWO is 254.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.06% of that float. The average trading volume for ETWO on August 16, 2023 was 1.65M shares.

ETWO) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO) has dropped by -2.58 compared to previous close of 5.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.66% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

ETWO’s Market Performance

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has seen a 1.66% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -4.11% decline in the past month and a 10.86% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for ETWO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.51% for ETWO’s stock, with a -12.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETWO stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for ETWO by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ETWO in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $5 based on the research report published on June 08, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ETWO Trading at -6.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.54%, as shares sank -5.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO rose by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.96. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw -16.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $4.99 back on Aug 07. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 227,474 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $64,862 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $5.48 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 240,474 shares at $71,252 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.44 for the present operating margin

+37.94 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -99.46. The total capital return value is set at -0.54, while invested capital returns managed to touch -16.99. Equity return is now at value -37.80, with -21.40 for asset returns.

Based on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), the company’s capital structure generated 43.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.16. Total debt to assets is 24.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 42.34. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.84 and the total asset turnover is 0.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.89.

Conclusion

In conclusion, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.