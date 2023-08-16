Dynatrace Inc. (DT): A Technical Analysis

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.10. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Dynatrace Inc. (DT) is $55.52, which is $9.43 above the current market price. The public float for DT is 234.90M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.93% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DT on August 16, 2023 was 3.21M shares.

DT) stock’s latest price update

Dynatrace Inc. (NYSE: DT) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.49 compared to its previous closing price of 46.30. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.37% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/01/23 that Dynatrace Stock Spikes as Earnings Top Expectations

DT’s Market Performance

DT’s stock has fallen by -3.37% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -17.04% and a quarterly drop of -2.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.15% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.75% for Dynatrace Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.06% for DT’s stock, with a 5.38% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DT stocks, with DA Davidson repeating the rating for DT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for DT in the upcoming period, according to DA Davidson is $50 based on the research report published on June 06, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DT Trading at -11.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.36% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.15%, as shares sank -16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.32% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DT fell by -3.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.26. In addition, Dynatrace Inc. saw 19.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DT starting from Allen Alicia, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $54.96 back on Jul 17. After this action, Allen Alicia now owns 92,680 shares of Dynatrace Inc., valued at $82,443 using the latest closing price.

Allen Alicia, the Chief Accounting Officer of Dynatrace Inc., sale 1,500 shares at $51.83 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Allen Alicia is holding 94,180 shares at $77,743 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.02 for the present operating margin

+78.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynatrace Inc. stands at +9.32. The total capital return value is set at 5.59, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.55. Equity return is now at value 9.30, with 5.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dynatrace Inc. (DT), the company’s capital structure generated 4.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.47. Total debt to assets is 2.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.70, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.77 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dynatrace Inc. (DT) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.