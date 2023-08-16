Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) has plunged by -3.91 when compared to previous closing price of 2.06, but the company has seen a -20.82% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DFLI) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of -0.70. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) by analysts is $8.83, which is $6.85 above the current market price. The public float for DFLI is 21.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.78% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of DFLI was 3.09M shares.

DFLI’s Market Performance

DFLI stock saw an increase of -20.82% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 2.56% and a quarterly increase of -31.74%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.99%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 11.97% for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.39% for DFLI stock, with a simple moving average of -64.91% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DFLI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DFLI stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DFLI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DFLI in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $15 based on the research report published on January 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DFLI Trading at -10.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DFLI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.99%, as shares sank -3.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -27.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DFLI fell by -20.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -77.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.48. In addition, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. saw -83.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DFLI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-39.42 for the present operating margin

+27.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. stands at -45.88. The total capital return value is set at -70.78, while invested capital returns managed to touch -108.89. Equity return is now at value -165.40, with -38.60 for asset returns.

Based on Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI), the company’s capital structure generated 211.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.90. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 31.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 77.46 and the total asset turnover is 1.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.81.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dragonfly Energy Holdings Corp. (DFLI) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.