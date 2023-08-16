DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN)’s stock price has gone decline by -3.90 in comparison to its previous close of 36.13, however, the company has experienced a -3.74% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/07/22 that Digital Ocean Earnings Raise More Questions About the Cloud

Is It Worth Investing in DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DOCN) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DOCN is 1.31. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) is $39.80, which is $5.72 above the current market price. The public float for DOCN is 61.26M and currently, short sellers hold a 21.84% of that float. On August 16, 2023, DOCN’s average trading volume was 1.72M shares.

DOCN’s Market Performance

DOCN stock saw a decrease of -3.74% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.68% and a quarterly a decrease of 4.99%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.55%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.71% for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -20.66% for DOCN’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.43% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOCN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOCN stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for DOCN by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for DOCN in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $103 based on the research report published on August 11, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DOCN Trading at -20.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOCN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.55%, as shares sank -30.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOCN fell by -3.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.01. In addition, DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. saw 36.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOCN starting from Guy Jeffrey Scott, who sale 6,000 shares at the price of $46.09 back on Jul 10. After this action, Guy Jeffrey Scott now owns 144,262 shares of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., valued at $276,540 using the latest closing price.

Guy Jeffrey Scott, the Chief Operating Officer of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc., sale 5,986 shares at $44.30 during a trade that took place back on Jun 12, which means that Guy Jeffrey Scott is holding 144,262 shares at $265,180 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOCN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.61 for the present operating margin

+63.23 for the gross margin

The net margin for DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. stands at -4.21. The total capital return value is set at -1.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.32. Equity return is now at value 112.30, with -1.50 for asset returns.

Based on DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN), the company’s capital structure generated 3,202.57 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 96.97. Total debt to assets is 90.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3,089.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.55.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.33 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.76.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DigitalOcean Holdings Inc. (DOCN) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.