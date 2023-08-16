Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for DWAC is 7.44. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DWAC is 28.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DWAC on August 16, 2023 was 916.89K shares.

DWAC) stock’s latest price update

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC)’s stock price has soared by 7.23 in relation to previous closing price of 16.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 20.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/01/23 that Bad boys: Four dumb ways people just got caught allegedly engaging in insider trading

DWAC’s Market Performance

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has experienced a 20.00% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.12% rise in the past month, and a 35.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.87% for DWAC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.85% for DWAC’s stock, with a 14.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DWAC Trading at 25.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DWAC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.51% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.19%, as shares surge +35.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DWAC rose by +23.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.43. In addition, Digital World Acquisition Corp. saw 19.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DWAC

The total capital return value is set at -6.66, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.52. Equity return is now at value -5.50, with -5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC), the company’s capital structure generated 1.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.44.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital World Acquisition Corp. (DWAC) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.