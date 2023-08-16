Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 2.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) is $29.10, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for CEQP is 82.60M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CEQP on August 16, 2023 was 449.30K shares.

CEQP) stock’s latest price update

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE: CEQP)’s stock price has plunge by 2.98relation to previous closing price of 26.19. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 4.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported 1 hour ago that Texas Pipeline Firm Adds to Shale Holdings in $7.1 Billion Deal

CEQP’s Market Performance

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has experienced a 4.01% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.46% drop in the past month, and a 9.50% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.78% for CEQP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.21% for CEQP stock, with a simple moving average of 1.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEQP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEQP stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CEQP by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for CEQP in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $28 based on the research report published on August 03, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CEQP Trading at -0.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEQP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.27% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.78%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.44%, as shares sank -5.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEQP rose by +3.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.50. In addition, Crestwood Equity Partners LP saw 2.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEQP starting from Chord Energy Corp, who sale 11,400,000 shares at the price of $26.71 back on Sep 15. After this action, Chord Energy Corp now owns 9,585,668 shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP, valued at $304,490,580 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEQP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3.50 for the present operating margin

+2.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crestwood Equity Partners LP stands at +0.57. The total capital return value is set at -4.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch 0.74. Equity return is now at value 8.00, with 1.60 for asset returns.

Based on Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP), the company’s capital structure generated 178.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.12. Total debt to assets is 51.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 262.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 63.88.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.26, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.46 and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.