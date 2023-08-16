Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has increased by 0.20 when compared to last closing price of 14.85.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -3.69% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 2.04.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is $18.22, which is $3.34 above the current market price. The public float for CRDO is 117.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.02% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRDO on August 16, 2023 was 2.53M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen a -3.69% decrease in the past week, with a -11.38% drop in the past month, and a 72.82% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.48%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.42% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.22% for CRDO’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $13 based on the research report published on February 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CRDO Trading at -10.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.48%, as shares sank -9.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO fell by -3.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.07% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.96. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw 11.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 40,000 shares at the price of $14.65 back on Aug 10. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 160,000 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $586,052 using the latest closing price.

Cheng Chi Fung, the Chief Technology Officer of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, sale 1,600 shares at $15.02 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Cheng Chi Fung is holding 359,350 shares at $24,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.22 for the present operating margin

+57.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at -8.98. The total capital return value is set at -5.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.66. Equity return is now at value -4.80, with -4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 4.46 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 4.27. Total debt to assets is 3.90, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 3.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 3.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.89, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.74 and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.58.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.