Cingulate Inc. (CING) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Cingulate Inc. (CING) has seen a 8.18% increase in the past week, with a -19.99% drop in the past month, and a -36.07% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.24% for CING. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.54% for CING stock, with a simple moving average of -36.79% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.46.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Cingulate Inc. (CING) is $6.83, which is $5.88 above the current market price. The public float for CING is 8.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.20% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CING on August 16, 2023 was 420.87K shares.

CING) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING) has increased by 12.34 when compared to last closing price of 0.55. Despite this, the company has experienced a 8.18% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CING Trading at -22.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CING to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -68.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.54%, as shares sank -20.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -42.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CING rose by +8.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -39.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.6027. In addition, Cingulate Inc. saw -37.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CING starting from Werth Peter J., who purchase 1,823,155 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Aug 11. After this action, Werth Peter J. now owns 2,798,320 shares of Cingulate Inc., valued at $1,000,001 using the latest closing price.

Callahan Jennifer L., the Corporate Controller of Cingulate Inc., purchase 2,000 shares at $1.01 during a trade that took place back on May 15, which means that Callahan Jennifer L. is holding 40,508 shares at $2,020 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CING

The total capital return value is set at -110.18, while invested capital returns managed to touch -135.44. Equity return is now at value -272.10, with -139.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cingulate Inc. (CING), the company’s capital structure generated 151.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.18. Total debt to assets is 51.43, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 13.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.23.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.12.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Cingulate Inc. (CING) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.