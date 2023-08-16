Chubb Limited (CB) Stock: Understanding the Volatility

The stock of Chubb Limited (CB) has seen a -0.85% decrease in the past week, with a 4.02% gain in the past month, and a -0.34% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.34%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.75% for CB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.10% for CB’s stock, with a -2.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) Right Now?

Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CB is at 0.65. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CB is $240.70, which is $40.52 above the current market price. The public float for CB is 409.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.46% of that float. The average trading volume for CB on August 16, 2023 was 1.92M shares.

CB) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Chubb Limited (NYSE: CB) has decreased by -1.14 when compared to last closing price of 201.67. Despite this, the company has experienced a -0.85% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 05/31/23 that State Farm cracks down on California wildfire insurance. What it means for all homeowners.

Analysts’ Opinion of CB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CB stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for CB by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for CB in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $192 based on the research report published on June 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CB Trading at 2.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.34%, as shares surge +3.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CB fell by -0.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $201.90. In addition, Chubb Limited saw -9.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CB starting from BOROUGHS TIMOTHY ALAN, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $205.41 back on Aug 01. After this action, BOROUGHS TIMOTHY ALAN now owns 2,335 shares of Chubb Limited, valued at $308,115 using the latest closing price.

ATIEH MICHAEL G, the Director of Chubb Limited, sale 750 shares at $208.39 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that ATIEH MICHAEL G is holding 38,933 shares at $156,292 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.74 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Chubb Limited stands at +12.32. The total capital return value is set at 6.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.52. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Chubb Limited (CB), the company’s capital structure generated 34.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.43. Total debt to assets is 9.62, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.04. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.40.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.10, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.37.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Chubb Limited (CB) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.