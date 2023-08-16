CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) Stock: A Value Analysis

Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) is $45.86, which is -$0.53 below the current market price. The public float for CAVA is 109.40M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.90% of that float. On August 16, 2023, CAVA’s average trading volume was 2.13M shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

CAVA) stock’s latest price update

The stock of CAVA Group Inc. (NYSE: CAVA) has decreased by -3.05 when compared to last closing price of 47.85. Despite this, the company has experienced a -8.16% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported 7 hours ago that Cava Sees ‘Very Resilient Consumer’ as Revenue Beats Forecasts

CAVA’s Market Performance

The volatility ratio for the week is 5.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for CAVA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -10.09% for CAVA stock, with a simple moving average of -1.22% for the last 200 days.

CAVA Trading at -1.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CAVA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.33%, as shares sank -9.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CAVA fell by -8.16%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.36. In addition, CAVA Group Inc. saw 5.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CAVA starting from Xenohristos Theodoros, who purchase 4,500 shares at the price of $22.00 back on Jun 20. After this action, Xenohristos Theodoros now owns 4,500 shares of CAVA Group Inc., valued at $99,000 using the latest closing price.

Tolivar Tricia K., the Chief Financial Officer of CAVA Group Inc., purchase 2,500 shares at $22.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20, which means that Tolivar Tricia K. is holding 2,500 shares at $55,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of CAVA Group Inc. (CAVA) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.