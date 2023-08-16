Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CP is at 1.01. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 22 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CP is $122.81, which is $11.6 above the current market price. The public float for CP is 875.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.64% of that float. The average trading volume for CP on August 16, 2023 was 2.24M shares.

The stock price of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE: CP) has dropped by -1.78 compared to previous close of 80.39. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/29/22 that 5 Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years

CP’s Market Performance

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has seen a -2.22% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -1.02% decline in the past month and a -4.79% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.85% for CP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.10% for CP’s stock, with a 0.84% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CP stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for CP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CP in the upcoming period, according to Argus is $92 based on the research report published on May 16, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CP Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.85%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.65%, as shares sank -1.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CP fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $81.42. In addition, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited saw 5.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+38.34 for the present operating margin

+39.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited stands at +39.90. The total capital return value is set at 5.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.40. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 5.70 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP), the company’s capital structure generated 51.23 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 33.88. Total debt to assets is 27.01, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 47.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 31.19.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.59.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (CP) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.