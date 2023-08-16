Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM) is 10.39x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CM is 1.03. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) is $50.74, which is $2.81 above the current market price. The public float for CM is 893.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.90% of that float. On August 16, 2023, CM’s average trading volume was 1.16M shares.

CM) stock’s latest price update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM)’s stock price has dropped by -2.93 in relation to previous closing price of 41.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CM’s Market Performance

CM’s stock has fallen by -4.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -7.21% and a quarterly drop of -5.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.40% for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.66% for CM’s stock, with a -7.43% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

CM Trading at -6.28% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.08% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CM fell by -4.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $42.81. In addition, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce saw -0.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.72 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stands at +20.01. The total capital return value is set at 3.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.16. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM), the company’s capital structure generated 306.74 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 75.41. Total debt to assets is 16.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 124.32. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.91, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.