Campbell Soup Company (CPB) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has plunged by -1.58 when compared to previous closing price of 43.68, but the company has seen a -0.74% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) Right Now?

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.47x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.32. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 4 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted for Campbell Soup Company (CPB) by analysts is $48.10, which is $5.98 above the current market price. The public float for CPB is 190.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.91% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of CPB was 2.70M shares.

CPB’s Market Performance

CPB’s stock has seen a -0.74% decrease for the week, with a -4.34% drop in the past month and a -19.39% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.37%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for Campbell Soup Company The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.15% for CPB’s stock, with a -16.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CPB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CPB stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CPB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for CPB in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $55 based on the research report published on April 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

CPB Trading at -6.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CPB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.37%, as shares sank -4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.48% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CPB fell by -0.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.23. In addition, Campbell Soup Company saw -24.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CPB starting from Ciongoli Adam G., who sale 37,354 shares at the price of $56.86 back on Dec 21. After this action, Ciongoli Adam G. now owns 99,385 shares of Campbell Soup Company, valued at $2,123,948 using the latest closing price.

Ciongoli Adam G., the Executive Vice President of Campbell Soup Company, sale 44,232 shares at $56.46 during a trade that took place back on Dec 08, which means that Ciongoli Adam G. is holding 136,739 shares at $2,497,339 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CPB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.70 for the present operating margin

+30.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for Campbell Soup Company stands at +8.84. The total capital return value is set at 13.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.55. Equity return is now at value 22.50, with 6.50 for asset returns.

Based on Campbell Soup Company (CPB), the company’s capital structure generated 151.58 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.25. Total debt to assets is 42.46, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 125.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 49.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.07 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

To sum up, Campbell Soup Company (CPB) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.