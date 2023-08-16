Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN)’s stock price has soared by 0.21 in relation to previous closing price of 4.72. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.05% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) Right Now?

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.17. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) is $4.81, which is $0.08 above the current market price. The public float for BDN is 168.50M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.90% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BDN on August 16, 2023 was 2.54M shares.

BDN’s Market Performance

BDN stock saw an increase of -1.05% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 1.50% and a quarterly increase of 37.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.70% for Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.21% for BDN’s stock, with a -10.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BDN stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for BDN by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for BDN in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on December 14, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

BDN Trading at 1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -4.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BDN fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.83. In addition, Brandywine Realty Trust saw -23.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.50 for the present operating margin

+26.42 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brandywine Realty Trust stands at +10.54. The total capital return value is set at 2.73, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.55. Equity return is now at value 1.50, with 0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN), the company’s capital structure generated 122.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.14. Total debt to assets is 51.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 119.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 53.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for the company is 44.24 and the total asset turnover is 0.13.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.