Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) has plunged by -2.79 when compared to previous closing price of 0.31, but the company has seen a -0.85% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 06/13/22 that Astra Space Stock Plunges. It’s Got a Failure to Launch Problem.

Is It Worth Investing in Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 2.15. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) by analysts is $1.00, The public float for ASTR is 215.54M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.65% of that float. On August 16, 2023, the average trading volume of ASTR was 1.87M shares.

ASTR’s Market Performance

ASTR stock saw a decrease of -0.85% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -21.58% and a quarterly a decrease of -13.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.25%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.49% for Astra Space Inc. (ASTR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -18.98% for ASTR stock, with a simple moving average of -33.39% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASTR stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for ASTR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for ASTR in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $1 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ASTR Trading at -19.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -78.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.25%, as shares sank -27.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASTR fell by -0.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -46.48% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3688. In addition, Astra Space Inc. saw -30.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASTR starting from KEMP CHRIS, who purchase 250,000 shares at the price of $0.47 back on Dec 16. After this action, KEMP CHRIS now owns 1,086,980 shares of Astra Space Inc., valued at $118,075 using the latest closing price.

KEMP CHRIS, the Chief Executive Officer of Astra Space Inc., purchase 100,000 shares at $1.25 during a trade that took place back on Aug 19, which means that KEMP CHRIS is holding 857,082 shares at $124,960 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2812.29 for the present operating margin

-246.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Astra Space Inc. stands at -4391.01. The total capital return value is set at -97.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -153.79. Equity return is now at value -275.30, with -162.00 for asset returns.

Based on Astra Space Inc. (ASTR), the company’s capital structure generated 15.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 13.50. Total debt to assets is 7.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 9.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.62 and the total asset turnover is 0.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.54.

Conclusion

To sum up, Astra Space Inc. (ASTR) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.