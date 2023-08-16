Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for IONM is at 1.24. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IONM is $4.00, which is $7.7 above the current market price. The public float for IONM is 10.32M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.10% of that float. The average trading volume for IONM on August 16, 2023 was 136.09K shares.

IONM) stock’s latest price update

Assure Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: IONM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -51.38 compared to its previous closing price of 0.61. However, the company has seen a fall of -59.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IONM’s Market Performance

Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has experienced a -59.95% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -66.89% drop in the past month, and a -72.66% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 40.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 19.43% for IONM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -60.80% for IONM’s stock, with a -93.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IONM Trading at -64.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IONM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 19.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 40.31%, as shares sank -65.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -69.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IONM fell by -59.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -97.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7320. In addition, Assure Holdings Corp. saw -94.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IONM starting from Parsons Preston T, who sale 2,500 shares at the price of $3.03 back on Apr 11. After this action, Parsons Preston T now owns 175,025 shares of Assure Holdings Corp., valued at $7,579 using the latest closing price.

Burian Martin Andrew, the Director of Assure Holdings Corp., sale 2,609 shares at $2.84 during a trade that took place back on Apr 10, which means that Burian Martin Andrew is holding 250 shares at $7,410 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IONM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-221.25 for the present operating margin

-75.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assure Holdings Corp. stands at -274.34. The total capital return value is set at -75.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.28.

Based on Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM), the company’s capital structure generated 262.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.42. Total debt to assets is 59.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 234.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 64.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.83. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.41 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Assure Holdings Corp. (IONM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.