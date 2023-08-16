AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APCX is 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for APCX is $1.79, which is -$1.81 below the current price. The public float for APCX is 13.78M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APCX on August 16, 2023 was 130.98K shares.

APCX) stock’s latest price update

AppTech Payments Corp. (NASDAQ: APCX)’s stock price has soared by 8.76 in relation to previous closing price of 3.31. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 14.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

APCX’s Market Performance

AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has experienced a 14.29% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 94.59% rise in the past month, and a 138.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.42% for APCX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 49.30% for APCX’s stock, with a 90.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

APCX Trading at 74.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APCX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.64%, as shares surge +93.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +103.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APCX rose by +14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +373.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.50. In addition, AppTech Payments Corp. saw 51.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for APCX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-3607.56 for the present operating margin

-38.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for AppTech Payments Corp. stands at -3618.00. The total capital return value is set at -280.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch -414.04.

Based on AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX), the company’s capital structure generated 27.14 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 21.35. Total debt to assets is 16.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.24. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 137.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.85 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AppTech Payments Corp. (APCX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.