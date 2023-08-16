Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD)’s stock price has plunge by -1.49relation to previous closing price of 56.35. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.44% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/25/23 that Ron DeSantis says Florida should explore legal action against Budweiser over its ‘radical social ideologies’

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) is 18.42x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for BUD is 1.26. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) is $67.79, which is $11.57 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 605.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.79% of that float. On August 16, 2023, BUD’s average trading volume was 2.48M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has seen a -1.44% decrease in the past week, with a -3.63% drop in the past month, and a -9.09% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.07% for BUD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.33% for BUD stock, with a simple moving average of -6.02% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BUD stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for BUD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for BUD in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $68.50 based on the research report published on July 20, 2023 of the current year 2023.

BUD Trading at -2.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.94%, as shares sank -3.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD fell by -1.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $57.32. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw -7.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 8.60, with 2.90 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.