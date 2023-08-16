Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS)

The 36-month beta value for VQS is also noteworthy at -0.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VQS is $1.75, The public float for VQS is 25.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume of VQS on August 16, 2023 was 1.73M shares.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VQS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.56 compared to its previous closing price of 0.29. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.13% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VQS’s Market Performance

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has experienced a -8.13% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -26.06% drop in the past month, and a 4.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.87% for VQS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.28% for VQS’s stock, with a -19.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VQS Trading at -16.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VQS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.71%, as shares sank -26.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.33% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VQS fell by -8.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3033. In addition, VIQ Solutions Inc. saw 1.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VQS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-26.62 for the present operating margin

+34.55 for the gross margin

The net margin for VIQ Solutions Inc. stands at -18.99. The total capital return value is set at -39.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.14. Equity return is now at value -62.40, with -27.40 for asset returns.

Based on VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS), the company’s capital structure generated 63.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.66. Total debt to assets is 27.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 4.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.90.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.29 and the total asset turnover is 1.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.53.

Conclusion

In summary, VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.