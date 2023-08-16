Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX)

The 36-month beta value for OPRX is also noteworthy at 0.96. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for OPRX is $16.08, which is $10.52 above than the current price. The public float for OPRX is 16.35M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.49% of that float. The average trading volume of OPRX on August 16, 2023 was 107.84K shares.

OPRX) stock’s latest price update

OptimizeRx Corporation (NASDAQ: OPRX)’s stock price has dropped by -27.76 in relation to previous closing price of 12.57. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -34.11% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

OPRX’s Market Performance

OPRX’s stock has fallen by -34.11% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -38.65% and a quarterly drop of -30.58%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.81% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.72% for OptimizeRx Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -33.96% for OPRX’s stock, with a -42.76% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OPRX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OPRX stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for OPRX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OPRX in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $30 based on the research report published on February 02, 2023 of the current year 2023.

OPRX Trading at -36.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OPRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.12% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.72%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.81%, as shares sank -38.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OPRX fell by -34.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -43.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.46. In addition, OptimizeRx Corporation saw -45.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OPRX starting from Odence-Ford Marion, who purchase 1,000 shares at the price of $15.75 back on Aug 26. After this action, Odence-Ford Marion now owns 5,000 shares of OptimizeRx Corporation, valued at $15,750 using the latest closing price.

FEBBO WILLIAM J, the CEO of OptimizeRx Corporation, purchase 10,700 shares at $15.29 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22, which means that FEBBO WILLIAM J is holding 461,772 shares at $163,642 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OPRX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.68 for the present operating margin

+33.95 for the gross margin

The net margin for OptimizeRx Corporation stands at -18.32. The total capital return value is set at -9.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.87. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -10.20 for asset returns.

Based on OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.19. Total debt to assets is 0.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.30, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.66 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.74.

Conclusion

In summary, OptimizeRx Corporation (OPRX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.