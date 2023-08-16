Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA)

The 36-month beta value for IVDA is also noteworthy at -2.91. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for IVDA is $3.00, which is $2.1 above than the current price. The public float for IVDA is 14.94M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.11% of that float. The average trading volume of IVDA on August 16, 2023 was 143.54K shares.

IVDA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Iveda Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: IVDA) has dropped by -12.44 compared to previous close of 1.03. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -11.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IVDA’s Market Performance

Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has seen a -11.75% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -9.98% decline in the past month and a -27.41% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.66% for IVDA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.77% for IVDA’s stock, with a -14.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

IVDA Trading at -17.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IVDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -69.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.33%, as shares sank -13.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IVDA fell by -11.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +47.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0132. In addition, Iveda Solutions Inc. saw 62.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IVDA starting from Farnsworth Joe, who purchase 4,200 shares at the price of $0.59 back on Dec 22. After this action, Farnsworth Joe now owns 700,342 shares of Iveda Solutions Inc., valued at $2,499 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IVDA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-74.51 for the present operating margin

+21.56 for the gross margin

The net margin for Iveda Solutions Inc. stands at -74.87. The total capital return value is set at -80.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch -91.38. Equity return is now at value -44.70, with -32.40 for asset returns.

Based on Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA), the company’s capital structure generated 8.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 7.96. Total debt to assets is 6.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.52. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 1.91. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.21 and the total asset turnover is 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.55.

Conclusion

In summary, Iveda Solutions Inc. (IVDA) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.