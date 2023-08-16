Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) is above average at 1.34x. The 36-month beta value for GSMG is also noteworthy at -0.29. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for GSMG is $7.50, The public float for GSMG is 30.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.73% of that float. The average trading volume of GSMG on August 16, 2023 was 140.29K shares.

GSMG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: GSMG) has jumped by 6.09 compared to previous close of 0.50. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 19.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSMG’s Market Performance

GSMG’s stock has risen by 19.02% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.81% and a quarterly drop of -18.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.96% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.21% for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.58% for GSMG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -41.12% for the last 200 days.

GSMG Trading at 0.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSMG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.96%, as shares surge +2.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSMG rose by +20.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.84% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5068. In addition, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited saw -63.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for GSMG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+17.01 for the present operating margin

+74.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited stands at +17.12. The total capital return value is set at 15.56, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.15. Equity return is now at value 18.50, with 14.60 for asset returns.

Based on Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG), the company’s capital structure generated 2.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.87. Total debt to assets is 2.48, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.95 and the total asset turnover is 0.78. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.59.

Conclusion

In summary, Glory Star New Media Group Holdings Limited (GSMG) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.