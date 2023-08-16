Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Edison International (EIX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Edison International (NYSE: EIX) is above average at 27.90x. The 36-month beta value for EIX is also noteworthy at 0.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EIX is $74.42, which is $5.64 above than the current price. The public float for EIX is 382.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.73% of that float. The average trading volume of EIX on August 16, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

The stock price of Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has dropped by -1.35 compared to previous close of 69.76. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX’s stock has fallen by -2.38% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.53% and a quarterly drop of -4.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.95% for Edison International The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.09% for EIX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.51% for the last 200 days.

EIX Trading at -1.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.14% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX fell by -2.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.99. In addition, Edison International saw 8.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Murphy J Andrew, who sale 22,471 shares at the price of $72.03 back on Apr 05. After this action, Murphy J Andrew now owns 12,989 shares of Edison International, valued at $1,618,645 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.52 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edison International stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.69. Equity return is now at value 7.20, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Edison International (EIX), the company’s capital structure generated 211.87 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.94. Total debt to assets is 42.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.39.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.55. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Edison International (EIX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.