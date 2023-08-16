Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Deere & Company (DE)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) is above average at 14.49x. The 36-month beta value for DE is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for DE is $456.32, which is $17.96 above than the current price. The public float for DE is 292.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.75% of that float. The average trading volume of DE on August 16, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.36 compared to its previous closing price of 437.64. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.28% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 05/19/23 that Deere Smashes Earnings Estimates (Again). The Stock Is Down.

DE’s Market Performance

Deere & Company (DE) has seen a 0.28% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 2.63% gain in the past month and a 16.60% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.76% for DE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.40% for DE’s stock, with a 5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for DE by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $530 based on the research report published on June 28, 2023 of the current year 2023.

DE Trading at 4.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.76%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares surge +0.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +16.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DE rose by +0.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $433.43. In addition, Deere & Company saw 0.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DE starting from Reed Cory J, who sale 4,680 shares at the price of $449.75 back on Jul 25. After this action, Reed Cory J now owns 36,563 shares of Deere & Company, valued at $2,104,830 using the latest closing price.

May John C II, the Chairman & CEO of Deere & Company, sale 52,967 shares at $416.02 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that May John C II is holding 109,126 shares at $22,035,545 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+18.63 for the present operating margin

+29.22 for the gross margin

The net margin for Deere & Company stands at +13.58. The total capital return value is set at 14.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.56. Equity return is now at value 43.10, with 9.80 for asset returns.

Based on Deere & Company (DE), the company’s capital structure generated 257.63 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.04. Total debt to assets is 57.98, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.93, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In summary, Deere & Company (DE) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.