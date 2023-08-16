Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) is above average at 27.22x. The 36-month beta value for AXTA is also noteworthy at 1.46. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AXTA is $34.17, which is $6.23 above than the current price. The public float for AXTA is 220.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. The average trading volume of AXTA on August 16, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

The stock of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE: AXTA) has decreased by -1.20 when compared to last closing price of 28.24.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AXTA’s Market Performance

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has experienced a -4.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -15.15% drop in the past month, and a -8.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.54% for AXTA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.60% for AXTA’s stock, with a -4.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AXTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AXTA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for AXTA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AXTA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $37 based on the research report published on June 14, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AXTA Trading at -11.87% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AXTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.12%, as shares sank -15.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -11.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AXTA fell by -4.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $30.60. In addition, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. saw 9.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AXTA starting from Scanlan Jacqueline, who sale 17,008 shares at the price of $29.48 back on Aug 09. After this action, Scanlan Jacqueline now owns 4,001 shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., valued at $501,396 using the latest closing price.

Villavarayan Chris, the CEO & President of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., purchase 33,710 shares at $29.67 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04, which means that Villavarayan Chris is holding 68,150 shares at $1,000,176 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AXTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.24 for the present operating margin

+26.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. stands at +3.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.68. Equity return is now at value 15.30, with 3.30 for asset returns.

Based on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA), the company’s capital structure generated 258.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.13. Total debt to assets is 53.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 254.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 70.99.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

In summary, Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.