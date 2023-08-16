Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX)

The 36-month beta value for AVDX is also noteworthy at 0.63.

The average price estimated by analysts for AVDX is $13.58, which is $3.56 above than the current price. The public float for AVDX is 182.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.18% of that float. The average trading volume of AVDX on August 16, 2023 was 2.44M shares.

AVDX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AVDX) has dropped by -1.96 compared to previous close of 10.23. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -7.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

AVDX’s Market Performance

AVDX’s stock has fallen by -7.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -13.83% and a quarterly rise of 12.95%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.87% for AvidXchange Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -12.06% for AVDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 5.84% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AVDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AVDX stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for AVDX by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for AVDX in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $15.50 based on the research report published on July 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AVDX Trading at -8.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AVDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.87%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.84%, as shares sank -16.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AVDX fell by -7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.31. In addition, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. saw 0.91% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AVDX starting from Drees Daniel, who sale 20,771 shares at the price of $11.01 back on Jul 13. After this action, Drees Daniel now owns 492,951 shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., valued at $228,628 using the latest closing price.

Drees Daniel, the President of AvidXchange Holdings Inc., sale 2,104 shares at $11.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 15, which means that Drees Daniel is holding 513,722 shares at $23,144 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AVDX

Equity return is now at value -13.00, with -4.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.