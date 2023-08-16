An In-Depth Look at The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s (GS) Stock Performance

The stock of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has seen a -4.61% decrease in the past week, with a 1.53% gain in the past month, and a 3.15% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.01% for GS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.03% for GS’s stock, with a -3.51% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS) is 14.17x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for GS is 1.39. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) is $385.09, which is $52.26 above the current market price. The public float for GS is 326.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.00% of that float. On August 16, 2023, GS’s average trading volume was 2.32M shares.

GS) stock’s latest price update

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE: GS)’s stock price has plunge by -1.64relation to previous closing price of 337.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.61% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/28/23 that An Exodus of Talent Is Imperiling Goldman’s Overhaul

Analysts’ Opinion of GS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with Atlantic Equities repeating the rating for GS by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GS in the upcoming period, according to Atlantic Equities is $351 based on the research report published on August 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

GS Trading at -0.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -1.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GS fell by -4.61%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $349.55. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. saw -3.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GS starting from SOLOMON DAVID M, who sale 4,200 shares at the price of $356.28 back on Aug 01. After this action, SOLOMON DAVID M now owns 124,782 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., valued at $1,496,376 using the latest closing price.

SOLOMON DAVID M, the Chairman of the Board and CEO of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc., sale 10,000 shares at $345.71 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that SOLOMON DAVID M is holding 128,982 shares at $3,457,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.91 for the present operating margin

The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stands at +16.74. The total capital return value is set at 2.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.01. Equity return is now at value 7.80, with 0.50 for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 397.03 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 79.88. Total debt to assets is 32.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 240.59. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.79. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.