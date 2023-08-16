Amgen Inc. (AMGN) Stock: A Guide to the Market Trend

The stock of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has gone up by 2.00% for the week, with a 16.75% rise in the past month and a 13.91% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.95% for AMGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.91% for AMGN’s stock, with a 7.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) is 17.93x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AMGN is 0.61. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Amgen Inc. (AMGN) is $252.94, which is -$13.46 below the current market price. The public float for AMGN is 533.53M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.22% of that float. On August 16, 2023, AMGN’s average trading volume was 2.71M shares.

The stock of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) has increased by 1.93 when compared to last closing price of 260.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/27/23 that How AbbVie’s Humira Still Reigns, Despite New Competition

Analysts’ Opinion of AMGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMGN stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for AMGN by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMGN in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $290 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMGN Trading at 15.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.73%, as shares surge +14.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.98% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMGN rose by +2.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $243.69. In addition, Amgen Inc. saw 1.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMGN starting from Gordon Murdo, who sale 9,558 shares at the price of $262.43 back on Aug 10. After this action, Gordon Murdo now owns 44,308 shares of Amgen Inc., valued at $2,508,306 using the latest closing price.

Khosla Rachna, the SVP, Business Development of Amgen Inc., sale 387 shares at $292.90 during a trade that took place back on Nov 09, which means that Khosla Rachna is holding 6,630 shares at $113,352 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.78 for the present operating margin

+75.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amgen Inc. stands at +25.11. The total capital return value is set at 22.23, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.98. Equity return is now at value 164.20, with 10.40 for asset returns.

Based on Amgen Inc. (AMGN), the company’s capital structure generated 1,082.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 91.55. Total debt to assets is 60.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,035.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 87.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Amgen Inc. (AMGN) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.