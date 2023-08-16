American Tower Corporation (AMT) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT)’s stock price has dropped by -0.80 in relation to previous closing price of 187.15. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/17/22 that Cell-Tower REITs Could Climb 20%. Here Are 3 to Buy Now.

Is It Worth Investing in American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) Right Now?

American Tower Corporation (NYSE: AMT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.57. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for American Tower Corporation (AMT) is $232.13, which is $47.06 above the current market price. The public float for AMT is 465.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.95% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMT on August 16, 2023 was 2.28M shares.

AMT’s Market Performance

AMT’s stock has seen a 0.56% increase for the week, with a -0.33% drop in the past month and a -5.02% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.45% for American Tower Corporation. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.08% for AMT’s stock, with a -8.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMT stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for AMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for AMT in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $230 based on the research report published on July 13, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AMT Trading at -2.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares sank -0.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMT rose by +0.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.66. In addition, American Tower Corporation saw -12.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMT starting from Smith Rodney M, who sale 2,727 shares at the price of $187.17 back on Aug 10. After this action, Smith Rodney M now owns 50,662 shares of American Tower Corporation, valued at $510,413 using the latest closing price.

Smith Rodney M, the EVP, CFO & Treasurer of American Tower Corporation, sale 3,524 shares at $188.91 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Smith Rodney M is holding 53,389 shares at $665,719 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+29.01 for the present operating margin

+38.21 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Tower Corporation stands at +16.49. The total capital return value is set at 5.15, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.56. Equity return is now at value 17.30, with 1.40 for asset returns.

Based on American Tower Corporation (AMT), the company’s capital structure generated 844.36 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.41. Total debt to assets is 70.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 749.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 79.32.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.11, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.16.

Conclusion

To put it simply, American Tower Corporation (AMT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.