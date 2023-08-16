Aflac Incorporated (AFL) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has plunged by -1.19 when compared to previous closing price of 76.64, but the company has seen a -1.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) Right Now?

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE: AFL) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AFL is 0.93.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for AFL is 536.70M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.16% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AFL on August 16, 2023 was 2.27M shares.

AFL’s Market Performance

The stock of Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has seen a -1.73% decrease in the past week, with a 7.60% rise in the past month, and a 14.59% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.44%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.63% for AFL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.11% for AFL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AFL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AFL stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for AFL by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AFL in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $77 based on the research report published on June 05, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AFL Trading at 6.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AFL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.44%, as shares surge +6.75% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.71% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AFL fell by -1.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $74.40. In addition, Aflac Incorporated saw 5.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AFL starting from LAKE CHARLES D II, who sale 16,040 shares at the price of $75.86 back on Aug 10. After this action, LAKE CHARLES D II now owns 53,925 shares of Aflac Incorporated, valued at $1,216,810 using the latest closing price.

Miller Virgil Raynard, the President, Aflac U.S. of Aflac Incorporated, sale 2,626 shares at $77.08 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Miller Virgil Raynard is holding 2,181 shares at $202,411 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AFL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.77 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Aflac Incorporated stands at +21.54. The total capital return value is set at 13.34, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.84. Equity return is now at value 21.80, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Aflac Incorporated (AFL), the company’s capital structure generated 33.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.04. Total debt to assets is 5.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 33.15. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 24.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aflac Incorporated (AFL) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.