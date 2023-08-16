AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX: AEON) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -24.86 compared to its previous closing price of 5.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -44.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in AEON Biopharma Inc. (AMEX: AEON) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AEON is -0.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AEON is 30.56M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.04% of that float. On August 16, 2023, AEON’s average trading volume was 130.08K shares.

AEON’s Market Performance

AEON stock saw a decrease of -44.16% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -45.85% and a quarterly a decrease of -60.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 22.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 24.45% for AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -47.30% for AEON’s stock, with a -57.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

AEON Trading at -49.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AEON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 22.06%, as shares sank -44.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AEON fell by -44.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -58.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.64. In addition, AEON Biopharma Inc. saw -59.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AEON starting from Strathspey Crown Holdings Grou, who sale 7,380,394 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Aug 11. After this action, Strathspey Crown Holdings Grou now owns 2,031,773 shares of AEON Biopharma Inc., valued at $73,803,940 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AEON

The total capital return value is set at -1.26, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.78. Equity return is now at value -1.90, with -1.70 for asset returns.

Based on AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.06.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.03.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of AEON Biopharma Inc. (AEON) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.