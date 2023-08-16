The stock of 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has gone down by -14.01% for the week, with a -19.02% drop in the past month and a 10.37% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.06% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.78% for EGHT’s stock, with a simple moving average of -15.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.30. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) is $4.85, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for EGHT is 112.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.15% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGHT on August 16, 2023 was 1.57M shares.

EGHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of 8×8 Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 3.62. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -14.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $4 based on the research report published on August 09, 2023 of the current year 2023.

EGHT Trading at -13.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.91%, as shares sank -22.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -14.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.25. In addition, 8×8 Inc. saw -16.20% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Denny Laurence, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $4.59 back on Aug 07. After this action, Denny Laurence now owns 206,644 shares of 8×8 Inc., valued at $6,885 using the latest closing price.

Theophille Elizabeth Harriet, the Director of 8×8 Inc., sale 11,598 shares at $4.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that Theophille Elizabeth Harriet is holding 75,779 shares at $52,307 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-8.91 for the present operating margin

+67.54 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8×8 Inc. stands at -9.83. The total capital return value is set at -9.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.26. Equity return is now at value -65.80, with -7.40 for asset returns.

Based on 8×8 Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 569.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 85.06. Total debt to assets is 67.58, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 494.90. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.93.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

To put it simply, 8×8 Inc. (EGHT) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.