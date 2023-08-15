Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14,372.34x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of -0.19.

The public float for ZM is 227.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.52% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZM on August 15, 2023 was 3.90M shares.

ZM) stock’s latest price update

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.43 in relation to its previous close of 66.60. However, the company has experienced a -1.62% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 06/05/23 that FaceTime Is Finally Coming to TVs

ZM’s Market Performance

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has seen a -1.62% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -4.31% decline in the past month and a 6.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.88% for ZM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.99% for ZM stock, with a simple moving average of -4.82% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZM stocks, with MoffettNathanson repeating the rating for ZM by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for ZM in the upcoming period, according to MoffettNathanson is $85 based on the research report published on May 23, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ZM Trading at -2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.56%, as shares sank -7.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZM fell by -1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.10. In addition, Zoom Video Communications Inc. saw -0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZM starting from Subotovsky Santiago, who sale 2,067 shares at the price of $68.58 back on Aug 07. After this action, Subotovsky Santiago now owns 170,028 shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc., valued at $141,746 using the latest closing price.

Steckelberg Kelly, the Chief Financial Officer of Zoom Video Communications Inc., sale 10,960 shares at $73.61 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Steckelberg Kelly is holding 0 shares at $806,718 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.59 for the present operating margin

+69.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stands at +2.36. The total capital return value is set at 4.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.71. Equity return is now at value 0.10, with 0.10 for asset returns.

Based on Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM), the company’s capital structure generated 1.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.53. Total debt to assets is 1.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.17.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.53.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.