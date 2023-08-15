Xcel Energy Inc.’s (XEL) Stock: A -5.12% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has seen a -0.87% decrease in the past week, with a -7.83% drop in the past month, and a -14.01% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.74% for XEL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.12% for XEL’s stock, with a -11.28% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) Right Now?

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) is $69.75, which is $10.31 above the current market price. The public float for XEL is 550.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XEL on August 15, 2023 was 3.66M shares.

XEL) stock’s latest price update

Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: XEL) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.77 compared to its previous closing price of 59.70. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/30/22 that Tariff Probe Casts Shadow on U.S. Solar Build-Out

XEL Trading at -5.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XEL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.47%, as shares sank -6.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XEL fell by -0.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.24. In addition, Xcel Energy Inc. saw -15.50% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XEL starting from Carter Brett C, who sale 30,000 shares at the price of $70.53 back on May 01. After this action, Carter Brett C now owns 8,146 shares of Xcel Energy Inc., valued at $2,115,921 using the latest closing price.

O’Connor Timothy John, the EVP, Chief Operations Officer of Xcel Energy Inc., sale 15,625 shares at $69.59 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28, which means that O’Connor Timothy John is holding 6,498 shares at $1,087,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XEL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.90 for the present operating margin

+20.40 for the gross margin

The net margin for Xcel Energy Inc. stands at +11.36. The total capital return value is set at 5.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.38. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL), the company’s capital structure generated 156.49 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.01. Total debt to assets is 40.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 143.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.92.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.85.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Xcel Energy Inc. (XEL) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.