Workiva Inc.’s (WK) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, WK stock has gone down by -4.18%, with a monthly decline of -3.49% and a quarterly surge of 13.02%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.30% for Workiva Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.41% for WK’s stock, with a 12.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.09. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Workiva Inc. (WK) by analysts is $116.88, which is $14.55 above the current market price. The public float for WK is 48.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.61% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of WK was 348.89K shares.

WK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Workiva Inc. (NYSE: WK) has dropped by -0.64 compared to previous close of 102.99. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -4.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for WK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for WK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $101 based on the research report published on October 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

WK Trading at 0.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares sank -4.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WK fell by -4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +35.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.61. In addition, Workiva Inc. saw 21.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WK starting from CROW MICHAEL M, who sale 3,500 shares at the price of $100.46 back on Jun 12. After this action, CROW MICHAEL M now owns 11,443 shares of Workiva Inc., valued at $351,610 using the latest closing price.

Hawkins Michael D., the EVP, Sales of Workiva Inc., sale 3,511 shares at $94.70 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Hawkins Michael D. is holding 63,061 shares at $332,492 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-16.39 for the present operating margin

+75.85 for the gross margin

The net margin for Workiva Inc. stands at -16.91. The total capital return value is set at -22.32, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.10.

Based on Workiva Inc. (WK), the company’s capital structure generated 6,237.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 98.42. Total debt to assets is 45.53, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 6,133.08. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 96.78.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, Workiva Inc. (WK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.