Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

while the 36-month beta value is 0.88.

The public float for VRAX is 11.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.21% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRAX on August 15, 2023 was 245.38K shares.

VRAX stock's latest price update

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ: VRAX)’s stock price has gone decline by -12.50 in comparison to its previous close of 0.40, however, the company has experienced a -12.39% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRAX’s Market Performance

VRAX’s stock has fallen by -12.39% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -12.30% and a quarterly drop of -0.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.89% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.74% for Virax Biolabs Group Limited The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.26% for VRAX’s stock, with a -51.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

VRAX Trading at -11.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -95.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.89%, as shares sank -12.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.26% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRAX fell by -12.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -76.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3964. In addition, Virax Biolabs Group Limited saw -52.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Virax Biolabs Group Limited (VRAX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.