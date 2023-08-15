Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM): A Technical Analysis

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.22. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) is $23.33, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for VRRM is 146.03M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRRM on August 15, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

Verra Mobility Corporation (NASDAQ: VRRM)’s stock price has dropped by -2.53 in relation to previous closing price of 19.80. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -4.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

VRRM’s Market Performance

Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has experienced a -4.46% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -5.76% drop in the past month, and a 11.95% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for VRRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -5.80% for VRRM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.42% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRRM stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for VRRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VRRM in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $26 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

VRRM Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.40% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, as shares sank -6.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRRM fell by -4.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.42. In addition, Verra Mobility Corporation saw 39.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRRM starting from Lalla Steve, who sale 48,000 shares at the price of $17.38 back on May 08. After this action, Lalla Steve now owns 4,697 shares of Verra Mobility Corporation, valued at $834,416 using the latest closing price.

ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN, the President and CEO of Verra Mobility Corporation, sale 25,000 shares at $17.64 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that ROBERTS DAVID MARTIN is holding 485,636 shares at $441,025 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRRM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.87 for the present operating margin

+74.93 for the gross margin

The net margin for Verra Mobility Corporation stands at +12.47. The total capital return value is set at 11.20, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.26. Equity return is now at value 40.80, with 5.30 for asset returns.

Based on Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM), the company’s capital structure generated 541.70 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 84.42. Total debt to assets is 71.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 529.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 82.51.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.77, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.94.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verra Mobility Corporation (VRRM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.