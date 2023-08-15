Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) Stock Faces 6.80% Weekly Volatility

The stock of Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has gone up by 5.50% for the week, with a 19.05% rise in the past month and a 17.36% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 5.05% for URG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 9.49% for URG’s stock, with a 5.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 1.42.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) is $2.42, The public float for URG is 260.41M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.00% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of URG on August 15, 2023 was 1.93M shares.

URG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Ur-Energy Inc. (AMEX: URG) has plunged by -2.54 when compared to previous closing price of 1.18, but the company has seen a 5.50% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of URG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for URG stocks, with FBR Capital repeating the rating for URG by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for URG in the upcoming period, according to FBR Capital is $1 based on the research report published on September 02, 2016 of the previous year 2016.

URG Trading at 11.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought URG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.80%, as shares surge +16.22% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.86% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, URG rose by +5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0584. In addition, Ur-Energy Inc. saw 0.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at URG starting from WALKER KATHY E, who sale 69,125 shares at the price of $1.13 back on Aug 10. After this action, WALKER KATHY E now owns 259,141 shares of Ur-Energy Inc., valued at $77,941 using the latest closing price.

Chang Robby Sai Kit, the Director of Ur-Energy Inc., sale 55,653 shares at $1.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Chang Robby Sai Kit is holding 63,366 shares at $63,506 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for URG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-104178.95 for the present operating margin

-72405.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ur-Energy Inc. stands at -90210.53. The total capital return value is set at -25.40, while invested capital returns managed to touch -23.00. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -14.00 for asset returns.

Based on Ur-Energy Inc. (URG), the company’s capital structure generated 17.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 15.05. Total debt to assets is 10.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.76.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 44.94, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.66.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Ur-Energy Inc. (URG) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.