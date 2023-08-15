UpHealth Inc. (UPH) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for UPH is at 0.73.

The average price suggested by analysts for UPH is $6.01, which is $4.88 above the current market price. The public float for UPH is 8.08M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.59% of that float. The average trading volume for UPH on August 15, 2023 was 39.95K shares.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

UPH) stock’s latest price update

UpHealth Inc. (NYSE: UPH) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -9.37 compared to its previous closing price of 1.60. However, the company has seen a fall of -7.64% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

UPH’s Market Performance

UpHealth Inc. (UPH) has experienced a -7.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -19.44% drop in the past month, and a -19.44% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.90% for UPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.98% for UPH’s stock, with a -35.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UPH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UPH stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for UPH by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for UPH in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $1 based on the research report published on March 31, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

UPH Trading at -10.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -84.74% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.90%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.15%, as shares sank -18.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UPH fell by -7.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5765. In addition, UpHealth Inc. saw -11.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for UPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.77 for the present operating margin

+34.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for UpHealth Inc. stands at -140.43. The total capital return value is set at -6.94, while invested capital returns managed to touch -65.85. Equity return is now at value -143.00, with -57.80 for asset returns.

Based on UpHealth Inc. (UPH), the company’s capital structure generated 152.60 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 60.41. Total debt to assets is 47.22, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.40. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 58.35.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.11 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, UpHealth Inc. (UPH) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.