Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of HF Sinclair Corporation’s (DINO) Stock

In the past week, DINO stock has gone down by -2.32%, with a monthly gain of 21.78% and a quarterly surge of 39.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.60% for HF Sinclair Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.16% for DINO stock, with a simple moving average of 11.19% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) Right Now?

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 4.75x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.37. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) by analysts is $59.38, which is $2.83 above the current market price. The public float for DINO is 156.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.97% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of DINO was 2.17M shares.

DINO stock's latest price update

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE: DINO)’s stock price has plunge by -3.21relation to previous closing price of 57.95. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.32% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DINO Trading at 16.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DINO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.26% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +20.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.61% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DINO fell by -2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.60% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.31. In addition, HF Sinclair Corporation saw 8.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DINO starting from Holding Carol Orme, who sale 4,000,000 shares at the price of $47.59 back on Mar 30. After this action, Holding Carol Orme now owns 34,853,483 shares of HF Sinclair Corporation, valued at $190,360,000 using the latest closing price.

Jennings Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of HF Sinclair Corporation, sale 50,000 shares at $51.06 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Jennings Michael is holding 182,859 shares at $2,553,113 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DINO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.84 for the present operating margin

+11.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for HF Sinclair Corporation stands at +7.57. The total capital return value is set at 35.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch 26.76. Equity return is now at value 25.60, with 13.10 for asset returns.

Based on HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO), the company’s capital structure generated 40.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 28.70. Total debt to assets is 20.27, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.19. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 24.68 and the total asset turnover is 2.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.08.

Conclusion

To sum up, HF Sinclair Corporation (DINO) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.