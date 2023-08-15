Understanding the 2.32% Volatility Levels of Phillips 66’s (PSX) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Phillips 66 (PSX) has seen a 2.90% increase in the past week, with a 14.14% gain in the past month, and a 23.01% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.32% for PSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.24% for PSX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 12.75% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) Right Now?

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.98x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PSX is 1.36.

The public float for PSX is 442.98M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.22% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PSX on August 15, 2023 was 3.19M shares.

PSX) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) has dropped by -1.69 compared to previous close of 116.64. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/10/23 that Raytheon CEO Bought Up This Energy Stock

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with TD Cowen repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to TD Cowen is $123 based on the research report published on June 01, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PSX Trading at 13.00% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.51%, as shares surge +15.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX rose by +2.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $109.74. In addition, Phillips 66 saw 10.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from Mitchell Kevin J, who sale 9,900 shares at the price of $115.00 back on Aug 09. After this action, Mitchell Kevin J now owns 103,803 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,138,500 using the latest closing price.

Garland Greg C., the Executive Chairman of Phillips 66, sale 169,400 shares at $111.44 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Garland Greg C. is holding 662,366 shares at $18,877,343 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +6.47. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.62. Equity return is now at value 37.10, with 14.30 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.18. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.42, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 2.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Phillips 66 (PSX) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.