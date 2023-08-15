Trading Update: Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) Stock Endures 9.77% Monthly Volatility

The stock of Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has seen a -7.20% decrease in the past week, with a 49.89% gain in the past month, and a 143.24% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.77% for CDLX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 21.39% for CDLX’s stock, with a 119.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CDLX is at 1.88. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CDLX is $17.00, which is $3.33 above the current market price. The public float for CDLX is 36.63M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.82% of that float. The average trading volume for CDLX on August 15, 2023 was 721.53K shares.

CDLX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Cardlytics Inc. (NASDAQ: CDLX) has increased by 10.06 when compared to last closing price of 12.42.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.20% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CDLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDLX stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for CDLX by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for CDLX in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $13 based on the research report published on September 08, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CDLX Trading at 64.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.81%, as shares surge +51.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +159.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CDLX fell by -7.20%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +51.55% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.49. In addition, Cardlytics Inc. saw 136.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CDLX starting from Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer, who sale 7,500 shares at the price of $13.67 back on Aug 09. After this action, Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer now owns 29,486 shares of Cardlytics Inc., valued at $102,525 using the latest closing price.

Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer, the Chief Legal & Privacy Officer of Cardlytics Inc., sale 5,122 shares at $13.50 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that Lynton Nicholas Hollmeyer is holding 36,986 shares at $69,139 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CDLX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.40 for the present operating margin

+35.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cardlytics Inc. stands at -155.85. The total capital return value is set at -20.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch -70.29. Equity return is now at value -121.20, with -49.70 for asset returns.

Based on Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX), the company’s capital structure generated 111.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.65. Total debt to assets is 34.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 108.86. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.52 and the total asset turnover is 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cardlytics Inc. (CDLX) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.