Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR)’s stock price has gone rise by 18.84 in comparison to its previous close of 1.38, however, the company has experienced a 17.14% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: TMBR) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.21.

The public float for TMBR is 3.01M, and at present, short sellers hold a 16.79% of that float. On August 15, 2023, the average trading volume of TMBR was 465.12K shares.

TMBR’s Market Performance

TMBR’s stock has seen a 17.14% increase for the week, with a -15.54% drop in the past month and a 0.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 8.28% for Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.87% for TMBR’s stock, with a -15.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

TMBR Trading at -10.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TMBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.28%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.31%, as shares sank -15.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TMBR rose by +17.14%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -62.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5788. In addition, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -6.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for TMBR

Equity return is now at value -524.70, with -207.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TMBR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.