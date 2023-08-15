The Volatility of Adobe Inc.’s (ADBE) Stock: A -1.41% Ratio for the Week

The stock of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has gone down by -1.41% for the week, with a 1.44% rise in the past month and a 55.69% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.31% for ADBE. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.43% for ADBE’s stock, with a 34.92% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) is 49.87x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ADBE is 1.34.

The average price recommended by analysts for Adobe Inc. (ADBE) is $557.60, which is $31.61 above the current market price. The public float for ADBE is 454.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.94% of that float. On August 15, 2023, ADBE’s average trading volume was 3.87M shares.

The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) has increased by 2.71 when compared to last closing price of 508.45. Despite this, the company has experienced a -1.41% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 06/30/23 that Adobe-Figma Deal Faces U.K. Scrutiny

Analysts’ Opinion of ADBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADBE stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ADBE by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ADBE in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $660 based on the research report published on July 31, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ADBE Trading at 5.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +0.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +22.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADBE fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $524.50. In addition, Adobe Inc. saw 55.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ADBE starting from Garfield Mark S., who sale 298 shares at the price of $526.74 back on Aug 04. After this action, Garfield Mark S. now owns 4,055 shares of Adobe Inc., valued at $156,969 using the latest closing price.

Belsky Scott, the EVP, CPO, Creative Cloud of Adobe Inc., sale 763 shares at $519.42 during a trade that took place back on Jul 25, which means that Belsky Scott is holding 23,012 shares at $396,317 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADBE

Equity return is now at value 33.80, with 17.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.