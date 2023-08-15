The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.50 in relation to its previous close of 127.84. However, the company has experienced a -1.36% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/02/23 that Insurers Are Facing More Than One Kind of Inflation

Is It Worth Investing in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) is above average at 43.39x. The 36-month beta value for PGR is also noteworthy at 0.47.

The public float for PGR is 583.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.71% of that float. The average trading volume of PGR on August 15, 2023 was 2.93M shares.

PGR’s Market Performance

PGR stock saw an increase of -1.36% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.82% and a quarterly increase of -5.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.31% for The Progressive Corporation (PGR). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.64% for PGR stock, with a simple moving average of -5.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGR stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for PGR by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for PGR in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $114 based on the research report published on July 25, 2023 of the current year 2023.

PGR Trading at -1.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.31%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +3.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGR fell by -1.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.32. In addition, The Progressive Corporation saw -2.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGR starting from Quigg Andrew J, who sale 5,070 shares at the price of $127.50 back on Aug 03. After this action, Quigg Andrew J now owns 20,816 shares of The Progressive Corporation, valued at $646,425 using the latest closing price.

Sauerland John P, the VP and Chief Financial Officer of The Progressive Corporation, sale 12,000 shares at $126.51 during a trade that took place back on Jul 27, which means that Sauerland John P is holding 309,507 shares at $1,518,120 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGR

Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 2.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, The Progressive Corporation (PGR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.