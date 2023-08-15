The Mosaic Company (MOS) Stock Sees a-2.69 Decrease

In the past week, MOS stock has gone down by -2.71%, with a monthly gain of 13.51% and a quarterly surge of 14.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.45%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.10% for The Mosaic Company The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.26% for MOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of -7.83% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) is 6.41x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for MOS is 1.51. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for The Mosaic Company (MOS) is $43.22, which is $2.65 above the current market price. The public float for MOS is 330.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.81% of that float. On August 14, 2023, MOS’s average trading volume was 4.21M shares.

MOS) stock’s latest price update

The Mosaic Company (NYSE: MOS) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.69 compared to its previous closing price of 41.69. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 02/26/22 that Not enough babies? EV battery shortage? Dwindling water? There are ‘scarcity’ stock plays for all of it

MOS Trading at 9.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.45%, as shares surge +13.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MOS fell by -2.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -24.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $40.30. In addition, The Mosaic Company saw -7.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+27.60 for the present operating margin

+29.30 for the gross margin

The net margin for The Mosaic Company stands at +18.73. The total capital return value is set at 33.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 25.01. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 9.30 for asset returns.

Based on The Mosaic Company (MOS), the company’s capital structure generated 31.59 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.01. Total debt to assets is 16.28, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 21.13. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.78 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.18.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of The Mosaic Company (MOS) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.