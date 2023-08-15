The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Freedom Holding Corp.’s (FRHC) Stock

The stock of Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has gone down by -5.50% for the week, with a -10.77% drop in the past month and a -8.77% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.15%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.43% for FRHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -7.01% for FRHC’s stock, with a 3.94% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) is above average at 29.05x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.09.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) is $76.00, The public float for FRHC is 17.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.15% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of FRHC on August 15, 2023 was 130.69K shares.

FRHC) stock’s latest price update

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.57 compared to its previous closing price of 75.71. However, the company has seen a fall of -5.50% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

FRHC Trading at -8.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FRHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.15%, as shares sank -9.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.41% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FRHC fell by -5.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.95. In addition, Freedom Holding Corp. saw 26.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FRHC starting from Tukanov Renat, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $72.10 back on Mar 09. After this action, Tukanov Renat now owns 12,006 shares of Freedom Holding Corp., valued at $216,300 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FRHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+48.16 for the present operating margin

+81.04 for the gross margin

The net margin for Freedom Holding Corp. stands at +23.84.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.