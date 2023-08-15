The Impact of Market Fluctuations on Amphenol Corporation’s (APH) Stock

The stock of Amphenol Corporation (APH) has gone down by -1.55% for the week, with a 3.42% rise in the past month and a 16.51% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.57% for APH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.65% for APH’s stock, with a 10.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is above average at 28.46x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.25.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Amphenol Corporation (APH) is $93.28, which is $6.45 above the current market price. The public float for APH is 592.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of APH on August 15, 2023 was 2.76M shares.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.33 compared to its previous closing price of 87.21. However, the company has seen a fall of -1.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APH stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for APH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for APH in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $77 based on the research report published on May 19, 2023 of the current year 2023.

APH Trading at 4.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.08% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.20%, as shares surge +2.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.40% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APH fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.27% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $87.05. In addition, Amphenol Corporation saw 14.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APH starting from NORWITT RICHARD ADAM, who sale 650,000 shares at the price of $87.43 back on Jul 28. After this action, NORWITT RICHARD ADAM now owns 967,424 shares of Amphenol Corporation, valued at $56,831,710 using the latest closing price.

Lampo Craig A, the SR VP & CFO of Amphenol Corporation, sale 300,000 shares at $88.11 during a trade that took place back on Jul 28, which means that Lampo Craig A is holding 87,045 shares at $26,431,530 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+20.66 for the present operating margin

+31.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Amphenol Corporation stands at +15.07. The total capital return value is set at 22.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.49. Equity return is now at value 26.80, with 12.50 for asset returns.

Based on Amphenol Corporation (APH), the company’s capital structure generated 69.44 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.98. Total debt to assets is 31.78, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.18. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.24.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.41, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.10. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.42.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Amphenol Corporation (APH) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.