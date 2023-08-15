The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) is above average at 254.56x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.68.

The public float for AZEK is 147.86M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.67% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of AZEK on August 15, 2023 was 1.70M shares.

AZEK) stock’s latest price update

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) has seen a rise in its stock price by 3.28 in relation to its previous close of 33.52. However, the company has experienced a 9.84% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

AZEK’s Market Performance

AZEK’s stock has risen by 9.84% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 12.55% and a quarterly rise of 39.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.26% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.18% for The AZEK Company Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.51% for AZEK stock, with a simple moving average of 42.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AZEK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AZEK stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for AZEK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for AZEK in the upcoming period, according to Loop Capital is $33 based on the research report published on April 24, 2023 of the current year 2023.

AZEK Trading at 18.08% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.17% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, as shares surge +10.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +43.59% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZEK rose by +9.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +104.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.49. In addition, The AZEK Company Inc. saw 70.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZEK starting from Skelly Jonathan, who sale 35,000 shares at the price of $33.54 back on Aug 11. After this action, Skelly Jonathan now owns 191,463 shares of The AZEK Company Inc., valued at $1,173,900 using the latest closing price.

ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN, the Director of The AZEK Company Inc., sale 4,886,250 shares at $25.70 during a trade that took place back on Jun 09, which means that ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN is holding 1,389,740 shares at $125,576,625 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZEK

Equity return is now at value 1.40, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.