The -13.88% Decline of Arcellx Inc.’s (ACLX) Stock in the Past Quarter

In the past week, ACLX stock has gone up by 2.30%, with a monthly gain of 4.28% and a quarterly plunge of -18.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.95% for Arcellx Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.74% for ACLX’s stock, with a 11.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is -0.64.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) is $52.00, which is $13.99 above the current market price. The public float for ACLX is 44.45M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.55% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ACLX on August 15, 2023 was 540.14K shares.

ACLX) stock’s latest price update

Arcellx Inc. (NASDAQ: ACLX)’s stock price has soared by 5.73 in relation to previous closing price of 33.68. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 12/09/22 that Arcellx Stock Surges on Multiple Myeloma Treatment Collaboration With Gilead

Analysts’ Opinion of ACLX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACLX stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for ACLX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACLX in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $60 based on the research report published on May 18, 2023 of the current year 2023.

ACLX Trading at 2.37% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACLX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +5.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACLX rose by +3.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +76.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.10. In addition, Arcellx Inc. saw 14.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACLX starting from Heery Christopher, who sale 3,000 shares at the price of $35.38 back on Aug 04. After this action, Heery Christopher now owns 7,795 shares of Arcellx Inc., valued at $106,133 using the latest closing price.

Heery Christopher, the Chief Medical Officer of Arcellx Inc., sale 3,000 shares at $31.75 during a trade that took place back on Jul 03, which means that Heery Christopher is holding 7,795 shares at $95,246 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACLX

The total capital return value is set at -94.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -102.27. Equity return is now at value -71.10, with -46.10 for asset returns.

Based on Arcellx Inc. (ACLX), the company’s capital structure generated 43.00 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 30.07. Total debt to assets is 28.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 25.45. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.71.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Arcellx Inc. (ACLX) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.